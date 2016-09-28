Has your grocery bill been lower? There’s a reason for that

For budget conscious Americans, filling up the grocery cart for your hungry family can be a stressful experience. But lately, consumers have been on the winning end of the constant battle to save money.
Grocery store prices have been plunging in a trend not seen in over 50 years, with nine straight months of decreases on items like eggs, milk and meat. With the exception of 2009 near the end of the recession, such a pattern of deflation hasn’t been seen since 1960.
Consumers are benefiting from low commodities prices on oil and grains, as well as the stiff competition discount retailers have brought to the grocery market. Stores like Amazon, Wal-Mart and Family Dollar have challenged pricing structures on groceries, forcing traditional food chains to compete by lowering their prices.
“The severity of what we’re seeing is completely unprecedented,” Scott Mushkin, a grocery price analyst, told Bloomberg. “We’ve never seen deflation this sharp.”
He said that in Houston, the average cost of a standard basketful of groceries has decreased about 5 percent over the last year.
Increased production of products like eggs, pork, beef and dairy have similarly driven down prices of such goods in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Marketbasket survey. It tracks the average price of 16 food items, which is now 8.2 percent lower than a year ago and 1.4 percent less than March of this year.
Stores across the country are offering deals on basic grocery items consumers buy frequently. A dozen eggs can be found for less than a dollar in New Jersey, and it’s become common to see discounts of several dollars on by-the-pound meat prices.
Consumers are making up for years of paying more, food industry analyst Phil Lempert told Marketplace.
“Let’s not forget, that for probably three years before it, we had probably the highest food prices in history,” Lempert said.
