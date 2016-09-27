Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trading

The latest on developments in global financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Major U.S. stock indexes are wavering between small gains and losses in early trading, while energy companies sink along with the price of crude oil.
Devon Energy fell 2 percent shortly after the opening bell Tuesday, the biggest loss in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
Rice Energy slumped 7 percent after announcing that it would buy Vantage Energy for $2.7 billion including debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,124
The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,149. The Nasdaq composite was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,270.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55 percent.
Comments