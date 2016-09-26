Kids offer to send cards to autistic boy who listed ‘no one’ as his friend

It’s a pretty standard exercise at elementary and middle schools: Students fill out a questionnaire that asks for their favorite color, favorite food, their family members, their favorite subject and their friends.
Christopher Cornelius didn’t have a standard answer for one of those questions. When most young kids get to the friend question, they might wonder which friends they should list. Christopher, who is autistic, just wrote “no one.”
It broke his dad’s heart.
“Never have five letters cut so deep, and they weren’t even directed at me,” Bob Cornelius wrote in a Facebook post. “It was just an overly simplistic statement that spoke volumes.”
Cornelius said he knew his 11-year-old son had trouble communicating with others and had been excluded.
“My son is very smart and has a great sense of humor,” Cornelius explained. “However ... he will spontaneously flap his arms and make loud, guttural sounds from time to time. He will ask the same question fifty times in a short period of time (His latest is ‘What time do you go to bed?’ and ‘What’s your address?’).”
However, Cornelius said he didn’t realize his son was acutely aware of his social isolation until he read those two words. So he called on people to share his post, to encourage compassion in their children and to invite the kids who eat lunch alone to sit with them.
He compared it to the story that went viral about University of Florida football player Travis Rudolph eating lunch with an autistic boy who was sitting alone.
“These stories are newsworthy because they are unusual. We are not used to hearing about kids being kind to those that are different and unique,” Cornelius wrote. “I would love to see us get to the point where this sort of behavior is the norm, not the newsworthy exception.”
In some ways, Cornelius saw his wishes for his son realized. The Facebook post was shared more than 50,000 times, and he posted an update that many people had been asking to send cards to Christopher, including kids who drew him pictures.
“Many of you that have sent messages through Facebook have made it clear that a lot of children want to write to Christopher, send him drawings and tell him that he has a friend out there,” Cornelius said. “This is a kind act. This is a selfless act, motivated, primarily by empathy, I would imagine. And that is what the message is about.”
Comments