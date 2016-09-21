Man broke his mother’s hip and kept her in a chair for 3 months, police say

An Indiana man faces neglect charges after police say his elderly mother stayed in a chair for three months after breaking her hip.
Phillip E. Weimer, 54, was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent and nonsupport of a parent. He was being held in the Randolph County jail in Winchester on Tuesday under a bond of $8,000.
Police found the man’s mother sitting in a chair in the home he shares with his parents in the town of Lynn, about 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
The Star Press newspaper in Muncie reported that Weimer told police his mother had been in that chair since falling and breaking her hip three months ago, and she urinated and defecated in the chair.
According to the Star Press, police and firefighters found “a half-clothed elderly female ... laying across a chair on her back with a white wire rack shelf laying over her body.”
The woman told them she want to stay in the home to die, the newspaper reported. She was taken to a hospital in Richmond, where nurses found several open sores on her body.
Authorities say the family’s home was filled with clutter, rodent droppings and insects.
