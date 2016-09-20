Inspired by a girl, he grew his hair for 2 years to donate it to cancer patients

Over the past two years, Thomas Moore grew his hair so long that it reached all the way down his back.
It wasn’t easy for the Maryland fifth-grader to keep that glorious crown looking good.
“It started off just fine when his hair was shorter,” his aunt, Amber Ray, told Buzzfeed. “But as the afro grew, they had to cornrow it to keep it nice and tame.”
He grew his hair longer and longer. The braids on his head hurt. His sensitive scalp ached. He cried.
But he pushed on.
Thomas was on a mission.
When he was 8 years old, he saw a video of a child on Facebook. Thomas thought it was a boy because the child was bald. But it was a little girl with pediatric cancer.
What is cancer, he asked his mom, who told him how chemotherapy can make a person’s hair fall out.
That’s when Thomas made a really big decision.
“He, on his own, decided he wanted her to be happy, that he wanted to give her his hair,” Angilea Pulos told CBS Baltimore.
So Thomas started growing his hair for that little girl.
On Sept. 10, two days before picture day at school, his family took him to a salon that processes African-American hair to be used for wigs.
And a stylist cut off all that hair. Enough to make three wigs.
His aunt posted a before-and-after photo on Twitter. It was retweeted more than 62,000 times, earning Thomas the admiration of thousands.
my nephew grew his hair out for two years to donate to kids with cancer pic.twitter.com/YuamNNcMEI— amber lynne (@storkpatrol) September 11, 2016
According to a NowThis video, Thomas plans to grow his hair out again next school year. But for now he’s enjoying being a short-haired fifth-grader.
“Yeah, I just want a year off,” he says in the video.
Retired NBA player Derek Anderson saw Ray’s tweet and invited Thomas to be a guest of honor at an Acts of Kindness gala next month in Louisville, Ky.
But Thomas’ mom said her son’s biggest reward came when he got to talk to that little girl from Facebook who inspired him, Kyssi Andrews of Houston.
Kyssi, who liked bunnies, rabbits and horses, never got to wear Thomas’ hair.
She died of cancer last year.
She was 6.
