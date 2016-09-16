When Metallica notices you, nothing else matters

So you’re just a kid musician, jammin’ to Metallica for passersby one sunny Sunday.
The next thing you know you’re an international viral star because METALLICA SAW A VIDEO OF YOUR PERFORMANCE AND LOVED IT!
And now that video has been viewed more than 17 million times.
That kind of stuff right there only happens once in a lifetime. And it’s happened to three boys Facebook user Catherine Rose saw last weekend.
She came upon the trio playing in front of t.Loft health cafe at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City and made an 18-minute video of them playing.
The boys had their audience enthralled.
“Oh my gawd, you’re awesome!” one dude cries out.
Rose posted the video to her Facebook page with a string of hashtags: “Going down on a Sunday!! Country Club Plaza Kansas City, Missouri #hammerhead #metallica #countryclubplaza #kc”
It quickly made the rounds.
Guitar World magazine declared the boys’ covers of “Eye of the Beholder,” “Blackened,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “…And Justice for All” to be “spot-on.”
And then — huzzah — Metallica shot that little video straight into the viral stratosphere by posting it on its own Facebook page with three life-changing words: “Nice work boys!!!”
Nothing else matters, right?
Uproxx posted the video to its website and nearly had a stroke gushing over the boys, who have yet to be identified publicly.
“Tweenallica? Enter Sand pre-teen? I don’t know what they’re called, but the three young bucks raging and ripping Metallica covers outside of a mall in Kansas City are American heroes,” Ryan O’Connell wrote.
“That is not hyperbole. It’s the truth. No need to ‘Make America Great Again’ because what happened outside of the Country Club Plaza Mall on September 11 of all days is concrete proof that this country of ours is doing just fine, thank you very much.”
A commenter on Rose’s Facebook page wrote: “Faith in our youth, restored. Well done, lads.”
Fade to black.
