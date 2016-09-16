Reading this email will make you feel better about your college roommate

Most people have stories about crazy or inconsiderate roommates, but not before you even move in with them.
When you match up with a random roommate for college, you typically get some contact information to set up basic logistics. When you share a small space with other human beings, it’s good to make sure you aren’t bringing multiple futons, microwaves or TVs.
But the unidentified roommate (though maybe not anymore) of Winnie Chen took that a step further. After Chen and another roommate bound for the University of California in Los Angeles apparently didn’t respond to the girl’s first email for two days, she got pretty testy on her second one.
My roommate that I haven't even met... pic.twitter.com/OkJwUF8LGp— Winnie (@miniwinnieee) September 1, 2016
Here’s the text of the full email, in case the font above is too small to read:
“Okay so I’m not sure why neither of you responded back to my emails, but I don’t really care just as long as you both know this and understand that I’m not gonna settle for anything less than what I’m gonna tell you that I’m gonna get once I arrive in the dorm. I’ll take the top bunk of the bunk bed that has a bottom and top bunk. I DO NOT want the single bunk where it has a desk underneath the top bunk so don’t try to leave me that. I’m also taking one of the white closets. There should be two white closets and I’m taking one of them. I don’t care for which one it is, just know I’m taking one of them.
I want the desk that’s near the window. Plain and simple. I don’t care about who gets the bottom bunk but just know what I stated above is what I’m expecting once I arrive at the dorm and I won’t be in the mood for any arguing or other nonsense because of you two decided to deliberately disregard this email. If needed be I’ll turn it into a bigger situation so don’t try me.
Sorry but not that sorry for the attitude. I don’t like being ignored because that’s just rude but that’s what you both decided to do so I decided to make it clear now the kind of person I am and what I will and will not take.”
The other roommate, Guistinna Tun, sent a message back to the girl saying she appreciated the girl letting them know her preferences, but then listed things she did not appreciate about the email, including:
“Your attitude. GIIRRRL, WE HAVEN’T EVEN MET YET. But at this rate, I don’t think I wanna even meet you anymore #SORRYBUTNOTTHATSORRY.”
Tun said she could understand if the girl wanted to switch roommates, but that she and Chen were willing to start over if she was, according to Fox 11.
The original emailer then reassured her new roommates that she was actually, “really chill too.” But that she had “anger issues.”
“So yeah, I don’t mind starting over considering the fact that I don’t get along with people right off the bat because I’m not that much of a people person. So I’m not looking to find other roommates either.
I’m also really chill too. But as you can see from my previous email, I am like a ticking time bomb that sets off when certain things I don’t like happen to me.”
UCLA told CBS News they were “aware of the situation” and had contacted all those involved. It’s unclear if the three are living together or if the girl found other living arrangements.
