Experience a demolition derby from inside the car in a 360 degree video

Ride along in this 360 degree video with Kenny Grady of Mt. Olive as he competes in the Goodguys Demolition Derby at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Saturday, April 28, 2018. Grady is driving a 2002 Crown Victoria.
Ethan Hyman
Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.