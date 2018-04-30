Timelapse shows Kilauea lava lake overflow

A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.
Ride along in this 360 degree video with Kenny Grady of Mt. Olive as he competes in the Goodguys Demolition Derby at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Saturday, April 28, 2018. Grady is driving a 2002 Crown Victoria.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Melanie Darnell's husband was traveling for work, her 10-month-old wasn't sleeping through the night and her 2-year-old had an ear infection. She wanted to know how much sleep she was actually getting so she duct taped a Nest Cam to the ceiling.
President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, on April 13, 2018. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.
Sacramento Fire Department Engine crew 10 put out a major house fire on the 4500 block of 54th Street on Thursday after the blaze quickly spread from the outside of the house to the attic and interior.
The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.