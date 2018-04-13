Trump pardons former Cheney aide Libby

President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, on April 13, 2018. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.
Sacramento Fire Department Engine crew 10 put out a major house fire on the 4500 block of 54th Street on Thursday after the blaze quickly spread from the outside of the house to the attic and interior.
The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina released surveillance video showing a man attempting to carjack a vehicle and bystanders helping to stop the crime on April 5, 2018. The suspect was later arrested.
The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida uses honey to treat injured sea turtles in their zoo. According to the video posted on the zoo's Facebook page, the honey helps heal open wounds on the turtles' shells.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.