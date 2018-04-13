Trump pardons former Cheney aide Libby

President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, on April 13, 2018. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.
