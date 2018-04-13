Cranky crocodile destroys watermelon with powerful jaw

Elvis, the Australian Reptile Park’s notoriously cranky 52-year-old crocodile, showed off his powerful jaw by crunching a watermelon that was rolling towards him, as seen in this April 13 video
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.