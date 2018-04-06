Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Texas resident Alison Keller's Ring doorbell security camera woke her at 2 am one night after a snake on her front door triggered the surveillance system on March 27.
Allison Keller via Storyful
Citizens save driver from burning car

National

Jose Martinez and Devin Johnson pulled a 34-year-old man from a burning car to safety after a fiery crash in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday, March 31. The driver was charged with a number of traffic offenses and a DUI, according to police.

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

National

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)