Watch this black bear yawn, receive visit from a bird at his hole in a tree

A yawning black bear emerges from his den and seemingly enjoys a visit from a bird at Glacier National Park, in Montana.
Glacier National Park
What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Can you ask developers to delete the data they’re storing on you? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. Facebook has announced plans to roll out a central page for privacy control. In the meantime, you can follow these steps to take back some measure of control.

Police in Chester County praised the actions of a number of citizens who came to the aid of a driver who was trapped under his burning car after crashing into the parking lot of an elementary school on March 14. Police said that faculty members of the Saints Simon and Jude School used fire extinguishers to stop the fire from spreading, while a number of other people helped police officers to flip the vehicle, freeing the driver. The car was said to have crashed into a number of parked cars while school was in session. One of the parked vehicles that was hit struck the school building in turn. The driver was taken to hospital. No students or faculty members were reported injured. This footage shows scenes of the rescue, taken from the dashcam of a police car at the scene.

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)