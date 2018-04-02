A yawning black bear emerges from his den and seemingly enjoys a visit from a bird at Glacier National Park, in Montana. Glacier National Park
A yawning black bear emerges from his den and seemingly enjoys a visit from a bird at Glacier National Park, in Montana. Glacier National Park

Nation & World

Black bear watches a bird visit his tree hole as he emerges from hibernation - all adorably caught on camera

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

April 02, 2018 01:03 PM

Glacier National Park in Montana captured on camera a black bear emerging from its winter den, located in a hole in a tree, and seeming to enjoy a visit from a bird.

Bears spend the winter months in dens as a result of a lack of available food in the winter, the National Park said in a comment about the video. For black bears, setting up a den in a tree is not uncommon. Bears may spend up to six months in hibernation, according to Glacier National Park officials, during which they do not eat, drink, or expel waste.

When temperatures warm up and food starts to become available, bears start to emerge from their dens. Male bears generally emerge first, according to the U.S. Department of Interior, usually from early to mid-March, followed by solitary females and females with young cubs in late March through mid-April. The last to emerge are females with newborn cubs, from mid April through early May.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this black bear yawn, receive visit from a bird at his hole in a tree

More Videos

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida 17

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida

Pause
Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona 131

Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Border Patrol officer helps this desperate fawn get off icy, slippery slope

Border Patrol officer helps this desperate fawn get off icy, slippery slope

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Watch the bird migration from South America to North America in this video

Watch the bird migration from South America to North America in this video

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

A look at the investigation after two people hurt in Austin explosion

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida

View More Video