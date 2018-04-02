Black bear watches a bird visit his tree hole as he emerges from hibernation - all adorably caught on camera

17 11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida Pause

176 Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

How to get a gun violence restraining order in California

131 Was it a UFO? Two flights see mystery aircraft over Arizona

Shocking video shows pedestrian hit by self-driving Uber

Border Patrol officer helps this desperate fawn get off icy, slippery slope

90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Watch the bird migration from South America to North America in this video

Philadelphia gorilla has the hang of bipedal walking