Black bear watches a bird visit his tree hole as he emerges from hibernation - all adorably caught on camera

Glacier National Park in Montana captured on camera a black bear emerging from its winter den, located in a hole in a tree, and seeming to enjoy a visit from a bird.
Bears spend the winter months in dens as a result of a lack of available food in the winter, the National Park said in a comment about the video. For black bears, setting up a den in a tree is not uncommon. Bears may spend up to six months in hibernation, according to Glacier National Park officials, during which they do not eat, drink, or expel waste.
When temperatures warm up and food starts to become available, bears start to emerge from their dens. Male bears generally emerge first, according to the U.S. Department of Interior, usually from early to mid-March, followed by solitary females and females with young cubs in late March through mid-April. The last to emerge are females with newborn cubs, from mid April through early May.
Comments