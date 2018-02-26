From Billy Graham to Trump era, he has engaged North Korea. It’s a lonely calling.

The late evangelist Billy Graham visited the birth place of leader Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea on January 28, 1994 in this photo from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, distributed by Korea News Service. Second from the left is Stephen Linton, who served as Graham’s translator and advisor on two trips and has continued to engage Pyongyang, and the U.S., on a campaign to help North Koreans suffering from tuberculosis. Anonymous AP