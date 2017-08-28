Want to help Harvey victims? Here’s how to avoid bogus charities

More Videos 1:34 Paso Roles AirFest Fly In: Top pilots put on the best air show in town Pause 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang 2:50 HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard

