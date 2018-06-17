Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

June 17, 2018 07:04 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-14-22-28-29

(two, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

  Comments  