Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-10-22-31-32
(five, ten, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
May 31, 2018 07:03 PM
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-10-22-31-32
(five, ten, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments