Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 09:23 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

04-25-30-42-47, Mega Ball: 23

(four, twenty-five, thirty, forty-two, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $17 million

  Comments  