CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
8-9-8-5
(eight, nine, eight, five)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:41.66
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 41.66)
Estimated jackpot: $149,000
03-15-20-27-31
(three, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
16-17-21-36-48, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-eight; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
