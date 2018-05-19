Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

May 19, 2018 07:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-18-23-24-27

(eight, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

  Comments  