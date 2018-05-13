Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

May 13, 2018 06:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

06-07-13-29-37

(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

  Comments  