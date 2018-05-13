Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-07-13-29-37
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
May 13, 2018 06:58 PM
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-07-13-29-37
(six, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments