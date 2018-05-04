CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-6-6
(zero, six, six)
2-5-7
(two, five, seven)
5-9-1-9
(five, nine, one, nine)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:43.81
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 43.81)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
05-07-26-29-30
(five, seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
04-05-10-12-18, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4
(four, five, ten, twelve, eighteen; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $215 million
Comments