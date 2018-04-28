Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:
02-09-17-22-37, Mega Ball: 22
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $9 million
April 28, 2018 09:23 PM
