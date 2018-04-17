CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-2-0
(two, two, zero)
1-2-7
(one, two, seven)
1-1-8-4
(one, one, eight, four)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.74
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.74)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
07-10-13-20-21
(seven, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
12-34-44-47-65, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
