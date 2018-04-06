Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-19-27-28-32
(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
April 06, 2018 07:04 PM
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-19-27-28-32
(three, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments