Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 07:04 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

01-08-12-28-35

(one, eight, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  