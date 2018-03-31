Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 09:23 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "SuperLotto Plus" game were:

12-27-29-30-47, Mega Ball: 19

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

