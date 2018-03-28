Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 07:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-04-22-23-24

(three, four, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

