Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 06:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-13-23-27-29

(nine, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

