Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-11-16-23-32
(five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
March 19, 2018 07:08 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-11-16-23-32
(five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.
Comments