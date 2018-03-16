CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
8-9-0-5
(eight, nine, zero, five)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.04
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.04)
Estimated jackpot: $201,000
10-14-22-27-30
(ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $173,000
01-13-26-33-52, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, fifty-two; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $455 million
Comments