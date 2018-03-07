Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:46.43

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 46.43)

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

  Comments  

Videos

The United States of Powerball

More Videos

'This is a political stunt': Brown slams Sessions visit to Sacramento

View More Video