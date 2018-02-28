Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2018 07:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:48.29

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 48.29)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

