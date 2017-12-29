Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 10:05 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-10-18-28-62, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

(four, ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

