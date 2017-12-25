Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 07:58 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.79

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.79)

Estimated jackpot: $64,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

  Comments  

Videos

The United States of Powerball

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Salvation Army bell-ringer brings a trombone of joy to Nipomo 1:54

Salvation Army bell-ringer brings a trombone of joy to Nipomo

In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California 2:38

In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California

View More Video