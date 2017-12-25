CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-0-9
(seven, zero, nine)
5-7-3
(five, seven, three)
8-6-1-4
(eight, six, one, four)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.79
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.79)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000
03-29-36-37-38
(three, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $161,000
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Estimated jackpot: $337 million
