Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 8:03 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:43.37

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 43.37)

Estimated jackpot: $184,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The United States of Powerball

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:45

Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture
New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos 1:13

New trail opens at Sweet Springs Nature Preserve in Los Osos

View More Video