Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 9:40 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-4-7

(zero, four, seven)

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

8-7-6-0

(eight, seven, six, zero)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.74

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.74)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

09-17-20-27-33

(nine, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

04-06-16-30-56, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, six, sixteen, thirty, fifty-six; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

04-16-21-39-47, Mega Ball: 8

(four, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Mega Ball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The United States of Powerball

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony honors those who fought to defend the U.S. 1:34

Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony honors those who fought to defend the U.S.
Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad 1:09

Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad

View More Video