Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 7:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:49.12

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

