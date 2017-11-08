Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-6-9

(nine, six, nine)

4-5-9

(four, five, nine)

3-8-4-8

(three, eight, four, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:49.12

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 49.12)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

01-18-26-27-32

(one, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

Estimated jackpot: $71 million

12-14-20-21-34, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

16-17-22-38-41, Mega Ball: 3

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one; Mega Ball: three)

