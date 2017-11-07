Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 7:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.93

Estimated jackpot: $161,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

