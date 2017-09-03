Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.32

Estimated jackpot: $206,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

