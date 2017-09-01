Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 8:06 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-6-6

(three, six, six)

3-6-5

(three, six, five)

4-3-0-7

(four, three, zero, seven)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.24

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.24)

Estimated jackpot: $195,000

01-02-10-20-27

(one, two, ten, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

04-13-31-50-64, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

(four, thirteen, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

