Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-16-33-35-37

(five, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

¶ The numbers are listed in sequential order, but any combination wins.

