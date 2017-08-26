Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

0-7-1

(zero, seven, one)

4-8-6

(four, eight, six)

2-3-6-7

(two, three, six, seven)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.80

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.80)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

01-06-33-34-37

(one, six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $191,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

07-15-32-38-66, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

01-04-13-27-45, Mega Ball: 16

(one, four, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-five; Mega Ball: sixteen)

