Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 8:10 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-5-5

2-7-5

6-8-4-4

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:45.14

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

02-15-21-23-36

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

17-38-42-51-65, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

