Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 8:05 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.45

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 49.45)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

