Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 10:01 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

9-1-7

(nine, one, seven)

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

4-6-6-2

(four, six, six, two)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:49.45

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 49.45)

Estimated jackpot: $158,000

02-15-20-24-37

(two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

06-07-16-23-26, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 4

(six, seven, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $700 million

07-08-20-27-35, Mega Ball: 7

(seven, eight, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-five; Mega Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The United States of Powerball

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team
Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season 2:00

Atascadero's Alex Cooper talks about being the coach's son and preparing for the 2017 season

View More Video