Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 8:00 PM

SACRAMENTO

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.99

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

